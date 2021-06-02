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To Know, To Dare, To Do and To Be Silent - Clearing Subconscious Patterns with Ho'oponopono
The Hearts Center Community
The Hearts Center Community
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20 views • June 02, 2021
https://www.heartscenter.org - In this discourse, David Christopher Lewis speaks on the requirement for us to clear our negative subconscious patterns in order to create a divine matrix of seed ideations and to live our lives in divine balance. First, we have to recognize that we have these negative habits from our childhood and our relationships over many years. Then, in order to be free we soar to our I AM Presence and we consciously choose to set forth the superconscious divine patterns so we can carve out our higher destiny with Spirit.
Join heartfriends around the world in Aquarian prayer and meditation, services, conferences, pilgrimages, and Meru University spiritual courses.

Learn spiritual sciences from ascended masters such as Saint Germain, Mother Mary, El Morya, Jesus and Gautama Buddha. Be filled with love in the NOW.

.•*¨`*•✿.ℒℴ vℯ. ✿•*¨`*•.¸

I'M * N E W * P A G E - Find out about us here! http://tinyurl.com/qgpjg5d

S U B S C R I B E * T O * O U R * N E W S L E T T E R *
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CONNECT to Local and International groups: https://www.heartscenter.org/Connect/FindLocalandInternationalGroups/tabid/1204/Default.aspx

M E R U * U N I V E R S I T Y - Register for live and self-administered classes on ascended master teachings, including the Path of Initiation to the Ascension, Alchemy and Abundance, Buddhic Awareness and Beingness, Crystal Rays, Divine Love and Twin Flames, The Human Aura and the Chakras. https://www.MeruUniversity.org

S P I R I T U A L * C O N F E R E N C E S - Participate in spiritual conferences to help you reach personal enlightenment, commune with your Higher Self and ascended masters, learn new ways to pray, meditate and find inner peace. See our upcoming events- http://tinyurl.com/cqeraaw

L I V E * B R O A D C A S T S - Pray, meditate and sing with us during live broadcasts! These free services provide a powerful way to connect with your Higher Self, angels, the ascended masters and saints. During these sessions, our group meditations, prayers, mantras, music and song create a powerful field of love and joy that brings comfort, protection and healing light to many. See our Live Broadcast Schedule. https://tinyurl.com/y3h8ubvh

N E W * A G E * S T O R E - Shop our new age bookstore where you'll find spiritual books and music, uplifting artwork, and beautiful prayers and rosaries on CDs. https://store.heartscenter.org/
Use coupon YouTube10 for 10% off!

P R A Y E R S * D E C R E E S * A N D * S O N G S - Access our huge bank of prayers, decrees and songs to assist you with praising God and also requesting heavenly assistance. http://tinyurl.com/bw3kkve

F A C E B O O K - http://tinyurl.com/qhnae7n

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