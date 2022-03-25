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MARKETS FLASH BIG WARNINGS: When to Prepare for a Recession or Depression?
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ITM TRADING, INC.


Questions on Protecting Wealth with Gold & Silver?
Schedule a Strategy Call Here: ↓ or Call 877-410-1414
SM3242022
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https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTrading

ITM Trading's Official 2022 Gold & Silver Buyers Guide: https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-guide-yt?VID=PSM3242022

To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/markets-flash-big-warning-signs-when-is-it-time-to-prepare-for-a-recession-or-depression/

December 2018: EMERGENCY PATTERN SHIFT: Yield Curve Just Inverted
https://youtu.be/4UPSsSPbSKY

January 2022: This Pattern Shift Always Leads to a Recession...HEADLINE NEWS with LYNETTE ZANG
https://youtu.be/_E-y4J303EQ

Chapters:
0:00 Intro
3:28 Yield Curve Inversion
8:16 Seven Rate Hikes in 2022 & Stagflation Risk
13:40 Rout in Treasuries Deepens
16:51 Raising Rates Are Not Good for Debt/Leverage
20:06 What Will Break the Housing Market?
27:24 Why is Russia Buying Gold?

Follow Lynette Zang ⬇️
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lynettezang/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang
Podcast: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading

🚨BEWARE OF SCAMMERS🚨
There are accounts impersonating ITM Trading in the comments. Our comments will have a distinguishable verified symbol. Please beware, we will never message you asking you to give us money or talk to us on other platforms such as WhatsApp. This is our only YouTube channel.
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FYI: ITM Trading is comprised of Precious Metals and Economic Experts. We are not financial planners, nor do we do general financial consulting. We are Gold & Silver Strategists. We sell Gold & Silver to Strategic Investors who want to protect their wealth with the proper types, dates, and qualities of precious metals. For more info Call: 877-410-1414

For More Videos and Research Click Here: https://www.ITMTrading.com/Blog

GET PROTECTED WHILE YOU CAN!

If you're not already in a protected position for The Global Reset, call us for your free strategy consult now: 877-410-1414

WHY ITM TRADING?

If you want to know what to actually DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and complete financial reset?

Yes Gold and Silver, but what types, what dates? How much of each? What strategy? And what long-term plan?

If you're asking these questions you're already ahead of the game...

We're here to help, as it is our mission to safeguard the public from the inevitable downfall of the dollar, global markets, and the current real estate bubble. Lynette Zang as our Chief Market Analyst has over 50 years of experience in economics, banking, and currencies. Along with our entire team of consultants from financial backgrounds; we've spent the last 25 years developing a complete strategy designed not only to protect our clients from standard crashes and recessions...but to position them properly for a complete currency collapse and economic Reset (which is the stage we're now in).

We are the most recommended precious metals company in the industry for good reason, because we create lifetime relationships with our clients, and facilitate strategies for lifetime security.

Find out if you're properly protected today...

ITM TRADING:
Helping Protect Your Future, Freedom, and Legacy
Call Today for Your 1st Strategy Session: 877-410-1414

You can also email us at: [email protected]

All Our Videos and Research: https://www.ITMTrading.com/Blog
Homepage: https://www.ITMTrading.com
ITM Trading Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading
Lynette Zang Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading

By ITM Trading's Lynette Zang

Call Us Direct for Long-Term Gold & Silver Strategies: 877-410-1414

ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2022 All Rights Reserved.
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