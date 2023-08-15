Create New Account
Maui: Vegas Shooting Connection
Published Yesterday

Is This Another Cover-Up?

* The mysterious Lahaina disaster seems planned and orchestrated.

* Maui Police Chief John Pelletier was the incident commander for the Mandalay Bay (Las Vegas NV) mass shooting in 2017.

* This is not a coincidence.

* Mindy Robinson, independent journalist and host of Conspiracy Truths on America Happens, joins us to discuss the Maui firestorm.

* There are so many unanswered questions about this attack — as well as the Las Vegas massacre, which still has not been solved.

* There could be (much) more to the story than a land grab.

* If you’re open-minded, here is another perspective.


The Stew Peters Show | 15 August 2023

https://rumble.com/v37z12r-cop-tied-to-las-vegas-shooting-now-in-charge-of-maui-fire-investigation-is-.html

false flagcover-upevilhawaiiglobalismtyrannymauiarsoninside jobradicalismnihilismwildfirefirestormmindy robinsondirected energy weaponlahainascorched earthmanufactured crisiscoordinated attackstew petersmalevolenceenvironmental terrorismclimate terrorismeco-terrorismtargeted attack

