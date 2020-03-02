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George Bush reveals the New World Order to humanity
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261 views • March 02, 2020
I remember this speech. In my naive youth, I thought Bush meant we would bring Truth, Justice and the American way to the nations recovering from living under the yoke of Communism in the recently defunct Soviet Union.
Little did I, or any other Generation X'er know he was just announcing that Communism was coming to the USA
Little did I, or any other Generation X'er know he was just announcing that Communism was coming to the USA
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