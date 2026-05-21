Iran ready to unleash new, never seen weapons if US or Israel attacks again



Iran isn’t bluffing.



According to a military source, the Islamic Republic has developed advanced weapons systems that haven’t yet been tested in combat, and they won’t sit idle if the US or Israel dares to attack again.



💬 “Iran has no shortage of assets and this time we will show no restraint,” a military source said.

Iran is confident it has the means to defend itself, and next time it won’t hold back.

Adding:

🔥Phoenix rising: Iranian arsenal comes back online faster than US can blink



Satellite imagery and new US intelligence assessments confirm that Iran is not defeated, but is rebuilding its armed forces.



🇮🇷Tehran has cleared tunnel entrances at underground missile facilities buried by US-Israeli attacks, reactivated radar systems and restarted drone production.



While US President Donald Trump boasts to have "decimated" Iranian military power, his own spies admit Iran has regained access to 90% of its underground missile network—and is rebuilding its armed forces much faster than expected.



🔴Missile sites back online: Satellite images published on May 18 shows four of five tunnel entrances cleared at the Abyek underground facility, while the fifth is partially cleared. Iran is either recovering its missiles or making the site active again.



🔴Radar systems intact: Images of the Razavieh site from May 7 confirms a Kavosh radar station, a Marconi S 247 and an Alborz radar still standing despite structural damage.



🔴Access restored: US intelligence now believes Iran has regained access to some 90% of its underground missile network.



🔴Surviving launchers and drones: Roughly two-thirds of Iranian missile launchers survived US attacks. Thousands of Iranian drones still exist—about half the country's stocks. Anti-shipping missile batteries remain largely intact, threatening the Strait of Hormuz.



🔴Drone production restarted: Since the start of the six-week ceasefire in early April, Iran has already restarted some drone production. US intelligence thinks Iran will be back to full drone strength in as little as six months.



💬"The Iranians have exceeded all timelines for reconstitution," an un-named US official told CNN.





