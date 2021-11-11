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Biden’s Vaccine Mandate Hits Legal Wall
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60 views • November 11, 2021
— All in the same week, the much dreaded and unconstitutional federal vaccine mandate was released, challenged in court, and stayed by a federal judge. Unfortunately, this does not mean the fight is over.
We’ll look into this and help you navigate these murky waters in today’s Analysis Behind the News, where we provide the perspective and the plan to save American liberty and independence.
https://t.me/bannedvid
We’ll look into this and help you navigate these murky waters in today’s Analysis Behind the News, where we provide the perspective and the plan to save American liberty and independence.
https://t.me/bannedvid
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