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Alex Jones Acknowledged As Primary Target Of Big Tech Censorship
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94 views • July 15, 2019
Many prominent conservatives made names for themselves by going on Infowars and the Alex Jones Show. Several who attended the recent Social Media Summit made it clear that their roots are with Alex he has been instrumental as a leader providing a platform in the battle for free speech. If it weren't for Alex, most of us would never have had the opportunity to have our voices heard and to help make our country great again.
Watch the uncensored video streams at: https://infowars.com/show
***Download The Official Infowars Free App
https://www.infowars.com/app/
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Watch the uncensored video streams at: https://infowars.com/show
***Download The Official Infowars Free App
https://www.infowars.com/app/
Subscribe: https://infowars.com/newsletter
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