Rep. Gaetz: We will get answers about what really happened on January 6 if GOP wins House

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The current January sixth committee expires at the end of this congressional session. However, House Republicans, like Florida's Matt Gaetz, are planning to stand up their own committee in order to investigate what really happened that day. One America News national political correspondent Neil W. McCabe spoke with Gaetz about January sixth.