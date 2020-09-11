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5G - An Overview (Part 2 of 8)
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46 views • September 11, 2020
Here we explore the findings of research on the biological harm mobile phone use causes. We show photos taken with a Kirlian device of how the radiation emitted by mobile devices looks around your body. Dr. Magda Havas shows through live blood analysis how blood cells are affected by working at a computer and making a 15 minute call on your mobile phone. We look at how radiation is absorbed by your head and see how much more is absorbed by a child.
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See more at www.awareness-now.com
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