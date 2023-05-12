Create New Account
Gunfire erupts at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge...100's of Rockets into Israel
Pine Grove News
Published 18 hours ago |

Reports of Heavy Gunfire at Pharr–Reynosa International Bridgehttps://nworeport.me/reports-of-heavy-gunfire-at-pharr-reynosa-international-bridge-at-the-us-mexico-border-video/

Hundreds of rockets

https://nworeport.me/hundreds-of-rockets-were-fired-into-israel-as-tensions-in-the-area-escalate/

https://twitter.com/rawsalerts/status/1656394705054171140?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1656394705054171140%7Ctwgr%5Ec04b7e028effc5d6b557e3b27c29e171fc32bf44%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnworeport.me%2Freports-of-heavy-gunfire-at-pharr-reynosa-international-bridge-at-the-us-mexico-border-video%2F

Texas National Guard deployed riot gear

https://twitter.com/rawsalerts/status/1656356357396889602

Warships Circle Japan

https://nworeport.me/chinese-warships-circle-japan-aircraft-carrier-uss-ronald-reagan-prepare-for-spring-patrol/

San Francisco votes to allow police to deploy robots that kill

https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/san-francisco-votes-to-allow-police-to-deploy-robots-that-kill/

Scotland: New Guidance – Children as young as 12 CAN

https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/scotland-new-guidance-children-as-young-as-12-can-consent-to-puberty-blockers/

Biden regime’s war on your appliances just widened

naturalnews.com/2023-05-10-biden-regimes-war-on-appliances-widened-to-dishwashers.html

Southern Baptist Convention loses over 450K members

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/05/southern-baptist-convention-loses-over-450k-members-in-2022-largest-drop-in-membership-in-100-years/


