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The Minor Prophets Show That God Punishes The Jews For Their Crimes Without Rejecting Them
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5 views • December 07, 2020
Apologist Justin Derby does a Bible study regarding the section of the Old Testament called The Minor Prophets, where one of the main themes of that section of the Bible is that even though God punishes the Jews for the crimes they have committed against him and humanity by allowing foreign countries to take their land from them, he always preserves a remnant of them, and he will allow them to go back to their land and restore it to what it was before because they are God's chosen people.

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