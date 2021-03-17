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Proof that Biden is FAKE... now just a digital mirage
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208903 views • March 17, 2021
The video also has other obvious errors that reveal the fakery:
A rather obvious green screen outline appearing on the edges of Biden's suit jacket sleeves.
A complete failure to generate shadows on the ground underneath Biden, confirming his virtual image is being placed in the scene.
Green hue reflections in his white hair, revealing that Biden (or someone playing him) was filming in front of a green screen.

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fake newspresidentpotusjoe bidenpressbidenhrrprooffakepresidencydigital
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