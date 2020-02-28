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The Flat Earth Conspiracy (Audiobook)
Eric Dubay
Eric Dubay
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387 views • February 28, 2020
Wolves in sheep’s clothing have pulled the wool over our eyes. For almost 500 years, the masses have been thoroughly deceived by a cosmic fairy-tale of astronomical proportions. We have been taught a falsehood so gigantic and diabolical that it has blinded us from our own experience and common sense, from seeing the world and the universe as they truly are. Through pseudo-science books and programs, mass media and public education, universities and government propaganda, the world has been systematically brain-washed, slowly indoctrinated over centuries into the unquestioning belief of the greatest lie of all time.

To read or purchase a copy of The Flat Earth Conspiracy, you can order direct from the publisher Lulu, or from Amazon:
http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
https://www.amazon.com/author/ericdubay

To learn more about our flat, motionless Earth, please visit:
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
Keywords
bookscienceresearchnasapodcastflat earthfulllongplanetaudiobookglobelisteneric dubay
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