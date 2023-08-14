Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Digital Currencies Being Rolled Out NOW
channel image
The New American
2205 Subscribers
55 views
Published 20 hours ago

Virtually every government and central bank on the planet is rolling out Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) even as globalists and Deep State totalitarians brag about what they intend to use them for — shredding privacy and controlling your life. In this episode of Behind The Deep State, The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman gives the latest updates, why this is so dangerous, and how Americans can fight back against this diabolical agenda.


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
deep statedigital currencycentral bankcbdc

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket