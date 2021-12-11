© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kyle Myers (aka FPSRussia) presents facts exposing one of the greatest lies in history.
Follow
0
Share
Report
100 views • December 11, 2021
Kyle Myers (aka FPSRussia) presents facts exposing one of the greatest lies in history.
OTHER VIDEOS TO WATCH
STILLBIRTHS EXPLODING ACROSS CANADA AS THE COVID-JAB BIOWEAPON TAKES EFFECT https://bit.ly/2Zmqqoi
GHISLAINE MAXWELL'S TERRAMAR PROJECT (MUST WATCH) https://bit.ly/2Zuh0an
THE DANGERS OF WIFI – The Best Documentary Ever https://bit.ly/3rTe2rW
DR. SUZANNE HUMPHRIES: VACCINES HAVE NEVER BEEN SAFE https://bit.ly/3GtyLGK
Worldwide Massive Demonstrations – The Revolution Won’t Be Televised https://bit.ly/3GwQY6o
HOW TO DESTROY A NATION https://bit.ly/3puprM0
Jeremy Lee - The Plan, How We Got Here NWO Australia (Documentary) https://bit.ly/3rCRAD1
IN THIS VIDEO Ali Tells Us About Human Auctions and How They Work. WARNING: EXTREMELY EXPLICIT https://bit.ly/3pppBnT
YOU HAVE ALL VIOLATED YOUR OATH AND WILL BE HELD RESPONSIBLE https://bit.ly/3oDJxUS
Elderly lady detained in Germany for not having her “vaccine passport https://bit.ly/3IFeUGk
Ghislaine Maxwell give a speech on TEDTalks about the 64% of the worlds ocean she co-owns – DailyLifeMedia https://bit.ly/3EJBwmX
.
OTHER CHANNELS AND APP TO JOIN
MY YOUTUBE https://bit.ly/pondicorner-tv
TELEGRAM https://bit.ly/dmixgroup
Daily Life is better in the app keep up to date with all we post
click here to download our app https://bit.ly/328u17h
OTHER VIDEOS TO WATCH
STILLBIRTHS EXPLODING ACROSS CANADA AS THE COVID-JAB BIOWEAPON TAKES EFFECT https://bit.ly/2Zmqqoi
GHISLAINE MAXWELL'S TERRAMAR PROJECT (MUST WATCH) https://bit.ly/2Zuh0an
THE DANGERS OF WIFI – The Best Documentary Ever https://bit.ly/3rTe2rW
DR. SUZANNE HUMPHRIES: VACCINES HAVE NEVER BEEN SAFE https://bit.ly/3GtyLGK
Worldwide Massive Demonstrations – The Revolution Won’t Be Televised https://bit.ly/3GwQY6o
HOW TO DESTROY A NATION https://bit.ly/3puprM0
Jeremy Lee - The Plan, How We Got Here NWO Australia (Documentary) https://bit.ly/3rCRAD1
IN THIS VIDEO Ali Tells Us About Human Auctions and How They Work. WARNING: EXTREMELY EXPLICIT https://bit.ly/3pppBnT
YOU HAVE ALL VIOLATED YOUR OATH AND WILL BE HELD RESPONSIBLE https://bit.ly/3oDJxUS
Elderly lady detained in Germany for not having her “vaccine passport https://bit.ly/3IFeUGk
Ghislaine Maxwell give a speech on TEDTalks about the 64% of the worlds ocean she co-owns – DailyLifeMedia https://bit.ly/3EJBwmX
.
OTHER CHANNELS AND APP TO JOIN
MY YOUTUBE https://bit.ly/pondicorner-tv
TELEGRAM https://bit.ly/dmixgroup
Daily Life is better in the app keep up to date with all we post
click here to download our app https://bit.ly/328u17h
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.