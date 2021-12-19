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Get Wisdom Radio Show - All Hands on Deck - Time to Heal Three
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Description: All Hands on Deck —Time to Heal! Three
Can the divine realm really heal us? Does it take a miracle? How can we request and get a divine healing intervention? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. In response to our desire to help people heal, Creator has taught us how the divine realm heals, how we can request divine healing in ways that work, and why it is our sacred obligation to heal ourselves and others. Don’t miss these life-changing revelations!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
Can the divine realm really heal us? Does it take a miracle? How can we request and get a divine healing intervention? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. In response to our desire to help people heal, Creator has taught us how the divine realm heals, how we can request divine healing in ways that work, and why it is our sacred obligation to heal ourselves and others. Don’t miss these life-changing revelations!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
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