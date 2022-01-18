BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Music Master Kevin McNeese Introduces a Whole New Plethora of Tunes
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
434 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
16 views • January 18, 2022
For over 2 decades, Kevin McNeese, founder of NewReleaseToday.com, has been covering what’s new in Christian music. He has a team of 15 dedicated writers who analyze the current and upcoming releases in all genres. Kevin’s goal is to introduce people to wholesome and edifying music that will encourage and enrich their lives. Kevin also offers a Christian music devotional curriculum that parents and youth pastors use with their tweens and teens to pull Biblical truths from current hit Christian music. If you’re done with the boring Christian radio stations playing the same 10 songs over and over, you will be stoked with what you learn in this episode.


TAKEAWAYS

How to manage your kids relationship with mainstream media

The toxicity level of both mainstream and Christian music

Changing the mindset that Christian music is lame and boring

How NewReleaseToday and IRL Resources introduce positive music in the home


🛠 KEVIN’S TOOLS AND RESOURCES
NewReleaseToday.com: www.newreleasetoday.com
In Real Life Resources, 50% off studies with code TINA: https://irlresources.com/
No More Bleeping Christian Music: https://bit.ly/NRTchristianmusicblog
No Thank U, Next: https://www.newreleasetoday.com/article.php?article_id=2567
Free IRL Study: https://irlresources.com/pages/free-newsboys-study
NRT Positive Playlist: https://bit.ly/NRTpositive
NRT New Christian Music Spotify Playlist: https://bit.ly/NRTspotify
NRT New Christian Music Apple Music Playlist: https://bit.ly/NRTapplemusic
NRT Weekly Newsletter: https://www.newreleasetoday.com/email-subscribe.php

🔗 CONNECT WITH KEVIN MCNEESE
Website: www.newreleasetoday.com
Website: https://irlresources.com/
Facebook: www.facebook.com/newreleasetoday
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IRLResources
Instagram: www.instagram.com/newreleasetoday
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/IRLResources/
Twitter: www.twitter.com/newreleasetoday
Twitter: https://twitter.com/IRLResources
YouTube: www.youtube.com/newreleasetoday
Podcast: http://smarturl.it/nrtnowpodcast

📺 OTHER PLACES TO CATCH THE SHOW
FreedomProject Media: https://bit.ly/CCMFPM
BEK TV: https://bit.ly/BEKTVCCM
Israel TV Network: https://bit.ly/ITVNCCM
LiftableTV: https://liftable.tv/ccmom/
Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast

🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
Website: https://counterculturemom.com/
FREE Parent Media Guide: http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
Save America Newsletter: http://bit.ly/Save_America
Check Out Our Store: https://counterculturemom.com/store/
Instagram: https://bit.ly/IGCCM
Facebook: http://bit.ly/CCMFBgroup

📲 DOWNLOAD THE COUNTER CULTURE MOM APP
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM

💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
Donor Impact Report: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

🎤 BOOK TINA TO SPEAK
https://counterculturemom.com/inquiry-form/

🚍 POP CULTURE PURGE TOUR INFO
https://bit.ly/PCPTour
Keywords
radiotruthmusicpastorteensgenresdevotionalcurriculumtunesnewreleasereleasestina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showtweenskevin mcneeseyouth pastor
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump: U.S. and Iranian Officials Hold Three-Hour Meeting at UN Sidelines

Trump: U.S. and Iranian Officials Hold Three-Hour Meeting at UN Sidelines

Garrison Vance
U.S., Denmark, Greenland Sign &#8220;Forever&#8221; Arctic Security Deal

U.S., Denmark, Greenland Sign “Forever” Arctic Security Deal

Morgan S. Verity
The seed stockpile secret: Why preppers are banking on heirloom varieties for long-term survival

The seed stockpile secret: Why preppers are banking on heirloom varieties for long-term survival

HRS Editors
U.S. Prepares Sweeping Sanctions to Dismantle ICC, Report Says

U.S. Prepares Sweeping Sanctions to Dismantle ICC, Report Says

Douglas Harrington
From Ukraine&#8217;s drone war to Mexico&#8217;s drug war: How cartels are importing battlefield terror

From Ukraine’s drone war to Mexico’s drug war: How cartels are importing battlefield terror

Lance D Johnson
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Rejects AI Extinction Claims

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Rejects AI Extinction Claims

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy