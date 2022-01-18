Music Master Kevin McNeese Introduces a Whole New Plethora of Tunes

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TAKEAWAYS
How to manage your kids relationship with mainstream media
The toxicity level of both mainstream and Christian music
Changing the mindset that Christian music is lame and boring
How NewReleaseToday and IRL Resources introduce positive music in the home
🛠 KEVIN’S TOOLS AND RESOURCES
NewReleaseToday.com: www.newreleasetoday.com
In Real Life Resources, 50% off studies with code TINA: https://irlresources.com/
No More Bleeping Christian Music: https://bit.ly/NRTchristianmusicblog
No Thank U, Next: https://www.newreleasetoday.com/article.php?article_id=2567
Free IRL Study: https://irlresources.com/pages/free-newsboys-study
NRT Positive Playlist: https://bit.ly/NRTpositive
NRT New Christian Music Spotify Playlist: https://bit.ly/NRTspotify
NRT New Christian Music Apple Music Playlist: https://bit.ly/NRTapplemusic
NRT Weekly Newsletter: https://www.newreleasetoday.com/email-subscribe.php
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