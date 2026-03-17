Islamic Resistance: fiber-optic FPV drone flying over the US Embassy compound in Baghdad without interference - released by the Media Office of the Saraya Ahl al-Damm

The Media Office of the Islamic Resistance, Saraya Ahl al-Damm, released a video showing a fiber-optic FPV drone flying over the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad without interference.

More, update: Iraqi friends from NAYA commented on the FPV drone video:

It appears the footage was taken during the recent rainy day in Baghdad, about two days ago. The embassy appears completely empty in the video, with no one left inside.

This embassy will soon return to Iraqi land and be turned into a residential complex for the president’s associates, priced at $1,200, and for anyone who qualifies without causing trouble.

Adding: A little from Wikipedia, about the US Embassy, Baghdad:

At 104 acres, it is the largest U.S. diplomatic mission compound; nearly equal in area size to Vatican City. The embassy complex is about 2.5 times the size of the Embassy of the United States, Beirut, which is the second-largest U.S. diplomatic mission abroad, as well as over three times the size of the Embassy of the United States,

Adding, a partial article from Reuters that just released, March 17th already:

BAGHDAD, March 17 (Reuters) - Rockets and at least five drones were ​launched at the U.S. embassy in Baghdad ‌early on Tuesday from areas around the city, Iraqi security sources said, describing the attack as the most intense since ​the start of the U.S.-Israel war with ​Iran.

A Reuters witness saw at least three drones ⁠heading in the direction of the embassy. The ​C-RAM air defence system shot down two of them ​while a third struck inside the embassy compound, from which fire and smoke could be seen rising, the witness said.

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/drones-rockets-fired-us-embassy-baghdad-security-sources-say-2026-03-17/







