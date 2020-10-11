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Overview of the Biblical Feast Days
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37 views • October 11, 2020
My commentary on the 2020 Shemini Atzeret Torah portion.
Other videos cited:
The Importance of Keeping the Biblical Feasts Here and Now - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1zrkjQLmu70
Holy Convocation - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YbJL_JUtblE&;t=14s
Passover 101 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uTOYrc3HZlQ&;list=PLmI6y1h4ekf6QiWK33cAwYtKVvCciUjSI&index=9&t=0s
Kraig Dorney, Associate Pastor: 2018 First Fruits and Counting the Omer - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WcZFWZ1GivE&;list=PLmI6y1h4ekf6QiWK33cAwYtKVvCciUjSI&index=23&t=0s
Feast of Trumpets/Yom Teruah Message 2014 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JZnhB7Zoxe4&;list=PLmI6y1h4ekf6QiWK33cAwYtKVvCciUjSI&index=3
Feast of Trumpets: Yom Teruah - Rosh HaShanah - Yom HaMelekh -https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q0XjExCILHo&;list=PLmI6y1h4ekf6QiWK33cAwYtKVvCciUjSI&index=25
Yom Kippur: The Day of Atonement; Yeshua and the Two Goats - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HE7h07kdQXo&;list=PLmI6y1h4ekf6QiWK33cAwYtKVvCciUjSI&index=21&t=0s
On the Corner Fringe: Yom Kippur and Fasting - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ovL8IxEiSdk&;list=PLmI6y1h4ekf6hVN9ZayxTHenjkUJeYaKz&index=6&t=3s
Sukkot Message 2013 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VvVXcekqPkM&;list=PLmI6y1h4ekf6QiWK33cAwYtKVvCciUjSI&index=2&t=0s
Bible verses covered:
Leviticus 23:2-3
Deuteronomy 16:1, 8
Leviticus 23:5-8, 10-11, 15-16, 21
Deuteronomy 16:9-10
Leviticus 23:24-28
Deuteronomy 16:13
Leviticus 23:34-36, 42-43
Deuteronomy 16:16
Donations: https://www.paypal.me/hthrun
Other videos cited:
The Importance of Keeping the Biblical Feasts Here and Now - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1zrkjQLmu70
Holy Convocation - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YbJL_JUtblE&;t=14s
Passover 101 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uTOYrc3HZlQ&;list=PLmI6y1h4ekf6QiWK33cAwYtKVvCciUjSI&index=9&t=0s
Kraig Dorney, Associate Pastor: 2018 First Fruits and Counting the Omer - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WcZFWZ1GivE&;list=PLmI6y1h4ekf6QiWK33cAwYtKVvCciUjSI&index=23&t=0s
Feast of Trumpets/Yom Teruah Message 2014 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JZnhB7Zoxe4&;list=PLmI6y1h4ekf6QiWK33cAwYtKVvCciUjSI&index=3
Feast of Trumpets: Yom Teruah - Rosh HaShanah - Yom HaMelekh -https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q0XjExCILHo&;list=PLmI6y1h4ekf6QiWK33cAwYtKVvCciUjSI&index=25
Yom Kippur: The Day of Atonement; Yeshua and the Two Goats - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HE7h07kdQXo&;list=PLmI6y1h4ekf6QiWK33cAwYtKVvCciUjSI&index=21&t=0s
On the Corner Fringe: Yom Kippur and Fasting - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ovL8IxEiSdk&;list=PLmI6y1h4ekf6hVN9ZayxTHenjkUJeYaKz&index=6&t=3s
Sukkot Message 2013 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VvVXcekqPkM&;list=PLmI6y1h4ekf6QiWK33cAwYtKVvCciUjSI&index=2&t=0s
Bible verses covered:
Leviticus 23:2-3
Deuteronomy 16:1, 8
Leviticus 23:5-8, 10-11, 15-16, 21
Deuteronomy 16:9-10
Leviticus 23:24-28
Deuteronomy 16:13
Leviticus 23:34-36, 42-43
Deuteronomy 16:16
Donations: https://www.paypal.me/hthrun
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