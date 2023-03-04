Create New Account
Why this TAKE DOWN of a LYING nominee means ’NOTHING’
High Hopes
Published a day ago
Glenn Beck


March 3, 2023


President Biden’s nominee to be America’s national archivist, Colleen Shogan, has promised to be non-partisan if granted the role. But when she faced the Senate Homeland Security and Governmenting Affairs Committee earlier this week, Senator Josh Hawley proved the opposite may be true. In fact, Senator Hawley, used Shogan's tweets, PROVED before the committee that she was lying to them all — UNDER OATH! The take down was ‘SO SATISFYING,’ Glenn says, but it will likely amount to NOTHING. In this clip, Glenn explains why…


Keywords
