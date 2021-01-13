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WHERE ARE WE AT NOW? Pt.2 - Who owns the Capitol?
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770 views • January 13, 2021
Is the Capitol the palace and fortress of the Elites and politicians? Or does it belong to We The People? Unwarranted destruction of property is never called for--and yet we have seen this countless times for nearly 2 years now throughout the USA, by those on the left. The Capitol belongs to the people--even Trump supporters.
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