BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Russian fire rains down on Ukrainian command post and drone team in Dobropolye!
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10172 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
154 views • 1 day ago

The Russian God of War, Grad MLRS, has been delivering devastating fire, raining heavy fire on the positions of the Armed Force of Ukraine in Dobropolye for the past two days. Footage shared by Russian military channels on February 22, 2026, shows an effective attack by BM-21 Grad crews from the 40th Separate Guards Marine Brigade of the Tsentr Group of Forces, launching a high-powered salvo of 122mm rockets, setting fire to a Ukrainian command post and drone team. Located near the captured Novy Donbass, Russian troops are now less than 4 km east of the outskirts of Dobropolye, the route to Kramatorsk, and Ukrainian logistics transit is currently being cut off! Utilizing advanced aerial reconnaissance, Russian operators identified drone launch points, and clusters of Ukrainian personnel and equipment within the wooded area. To maximize fire on these targets, Grad multiple launch rocket systems were deployed to maximum effect. The crew quickly repositioned, prepared their combat vehicles, and opened precise fire on the identified areas. Real-time target control footage, confirming the total destruction of all Ukrainian targets, highlights the continued effectiveness of Russian forces in countering the UAV threat.

There are no settlements from Novy Donbass to Dobropolye, making it extremely difficult for Ukrainian forces to maintain control of the area. So far, the Tsentr Group of Forces has continued to advance in its area of responsibility, clearing the way for assault groups in these settlements. In the captured area, assault troops, rope-laying groups, evacuation groups, and armored groups continue to move. Soldiers are neutralizing mines with explosives, destroying them immediately, as there are many booby traps, according to military engineers from the 177th Marine Regiment of the Tsentr Group of Forces.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

---------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
bm-21grad mlrsdobropolye
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
They want your child&#8217;s body autonomy: Democrats&#8217; lawsuit aims to crush informed consent on vaccines

They want your child’s body autonomy: Democrats’ lawsuit aims to crush informed consent on vaccines

Willow Tohi
U.S. deploys USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group to Mediterranean amid escalating Iran tensions

U.S. deploys USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group to Mediterranean amid escalating Iran tensions

Kevin Hughes
Former Labor Minister Peter Mandelson arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office

Former Labor Minister Peter Mandelson arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office

Laura Harris
Internal disputes stall Trump&#8217;s $500 billion military spending boost

Internal disputes stall Trump’s $500 billion military spending boost

Laura Harris
SCOTUS Saves America from Trump&#8217;s Unconstitutional, Weaponized Tariffs

SCOTUS Saves America from Trump’s Unconstitutional, Weaponized Tariffs

Mike Adams
Gavin Newsom feigns humility in desperate appeal to black community, says he&#8217;s &#8220;just like them&#8221; because he &#8220;can&#8217;t read&#8221;

Gavin Newsom feigns humility in desperate appeal to black community, says he’s “just like them” because he “can’t read”

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy