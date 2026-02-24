The Russian God of War, Grad MLRS, has been delivering devastating fire, raining heavy fire on the positions of the Armed Force of Ukraine in Dobropolye for the past two days. Footage shared by Russian military channels on February 22, 2026, shows an effective attack by BM-21 Grad crews from the 40th Separate Guards Marine Brigade of the Tsentr Group of Forces, launching a high-powered salvo of 122mm rockets, setting fire to a Ukrainian command post and drone team. Located near the captured Novy Donbass, Russian troops are now less than 4 km east of the outskirts of Dobropolye, the route to Kramatorsk, and Ukrainian logistics transit is currently being cut off! Utilizing advanced aerial reconnaissance, Russian operators identified drone launch points, and clusters of Ukrainian personnel and equipment within the wooded area. To maximize fire on these targets, Grad multiple launch rocket systems were deployed to maximum effect. The crew quickly repositioned, prepared their combat vehicles, and opened precise fire on the identified areas. Real-time target control footage, confirming the total destruction of all Ukrainian targets, highlights the continued effectiveness of Russian forces in countering the UAV threat.

There are no settlements from Novy Donbass to Dobropolye, making it extremely difficult for Ukrainian forces to maintain control of the area. So far, the Tsentr Group of Forces has continued to advance in its area of responsibility, clearing the way for assault groups in these settlements. In the captured area, assault troops, rope-laying groups, evacuation groups, and armored groups continue to move. Soldiers are neutralizing mines with explosives, destroying them immediately, as there are many booby traps, according to military engineers from the 177th Marine Regiment of the Tsentr Group of Forces.

