© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tim Pool on big tech's woke authoritarianism
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • April 02, 2021
UnHerd, March 29, 2021
Online Lefty, liberal journalist, Right-wing podcaster and alt-Right adjacent. These are just some of the labels applied to Tim Pool, a YouTuber and citizen journalist who first rose to prominence in his coverage of the Occupy Movement nearly 10 years ago. That he's been called all these different names is something of a badge of honour for Pool, whose heterodox opinions have led to criticism from all corners of the political spectrum.
Though he would broadly categorise himself as a Left-libertarian, he is no friend of the Democrat Party, describing it as the 'War Machine Party' and even voted for Trump in 2020. We were interested to learn more about Tim's rationale behind this move, which also seemed to reflect a broader realignment in American life. Nowhere was this more evident than the Occupy Movement and its aftermath, in which anti-corporate, anti-capitalist protesters who used social media to advance their cause, became according to Pool, the biggest advocates for censorship.
// Timecodes //
00:00 - Intro
00:46 - How has the world changed since the Occupy movement?
05:16 - The power of Big Tech
09:19 - Censorship and Donald Trump
14:55 - The spread of critical race theory
19:49 - 'Do you feel like you get called racist?'
22:16 - Voting Trump
29:30 - Tribal politics
31:25 - China and the nihilistic younger generation
35:12 - Was lockdown the right policy?
38:07 - Fast forward 10 years: what does the world look like?
40:46 - Outro
Accompanying article here: https://unherd.com/thepost/tim-pool-on-joe-biden-occupy-and-big-tech/
Listen to the podcast here: https://shows.acast.com/lockdowntv-with-freddie-sayers/episodes/tim-pool-on-joe-biden-occupy-and-big-tech
Online Lefty, liberal journalist, Right-wing podcaster and alt-Right adjacent. These are just some of the labels applied to Tim Pool, a YouTuber and citizen journalist who first rose to prominence in his coverage of the Occupy Movement nearly 10 years ago. That he's been called all these different names is something of a badge of honour for Pool, whose heterodox opinions have led to criticism from all corners of the political spectrum.
Though he would broadly categorise himself as a Left-libertarian, he is no friend of the Democrat Party, describing it as the 'War Machine Party' and even voted for Trump in 2020. We were interested to learn more about Tim's rationale behind this move, which also seemed to reflect a broader realignment in American life. Nowhere was this more evident than the Occupy Movement and its aftermath, in which anti-corporate, anti-capitalist protesters who used social media to advance their cause, became according to Pool, the biggest advocates for censorship.
// Timecodes //
00:00 - Intro
00:46 - How has the world changed since the Occupy movement?
05:16 - The power of Big Tech
09:19 - Censorship and Donald Trump
14:55 - The spread of critical race theory
19:49 - 'Do you feel like you get called racist?'
22:16 - Voting Trump
29:30 - Tribal politics
31:25 - China and the nihilistic younger generation
35:12 - Was lockdown the right policy?
38:07 - Fast forward 10 years: what does the world look like?
40:46 - Outro
Accompanying article here: https://unherd.com/thepost/tim-pool-on-joe-biden-occupy-and-big-tech/
Listen to the podcast here: https://shows.acast.com/lockdowntv-with-freddie-sayers/episodes/tim-pool-on-joe-biden-occupy-and-big-tech
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.