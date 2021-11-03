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Everything You Need To Know About 5G
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304 views • November 03, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/11/03/landmark-5g-study-highlights-health-threats.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art3HL&cid=20211103&mid=DM1034040&rid=1311530957
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GEx_d0SjvS0&;t=185s
As explained in this video by IEEE Spectrum, part of a large organization devoted to engineering, there are several differences between 4G and 5G technology. Considering there are already many who struggle with electromagnetic hypersensitivity, saturating cities and suburban areas with additional radio frequencies will only add to this once rare affliction.
One of the significant problems with the technology is that it relies primarily on MMW, which is known to penetrate human tissue up to 2 millimeters, where it is absorbed by the surface of the cornea and is conducted by sweat glands within the skin.14 Each of these factors leads to an association with a number of potential health problems.
For example, the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) is using MMW in crowd control weapons called the Active Denial System because it produces a severe burning sensation. The DOD writes, "The Active Denial System generates a focused and very directional millimeter-wave radio frequency beam."15
MMW is also known to suppress your immune function16 and increase cellular stress, harmful free radicals, learning deficits17 and, potentially, bacterial antibiotic resistance.18 There is nothing to suggest that 5G will produce less harm than the current technology, and there are thousands of studies demonstrating the harmful effects from that.
Research by Martin Pall, Ph.D., details how excessive oxidative stress triggered by microwave exposure from wireless technology can lead to reproductive harm and neurological disorders such as anxiety, depression, autism and Alzheimer's.19
Without the Choice to Opt-Out, What Can You Do?
Once it's installed in your neighborhood, you won't have a choice to opt out of 5G exposure. "5G will be virtually everywhere, with the options of being able to simply "get away from it" being very limited as millions of small cell devices are rolled out," Humphrey says.20
There's no doubt in my mind that microwave radiation from wireless technologies is a significant health hazard that needs to be addressed if you're concerned about your health. Unfortunately, the rollout of 5G will make remedial action difficult, which is why we all need to get involved and do what we can to prevent it in the first place, such as contacting your local lawmakers and signing local petitions.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GEx_d0SjvS0&;t=185s
As explained in this video by IEEE Spectrum, part of a large organization devoted to engineering, there are several differences between 4G and 5G technology. Considering there are already many who struggle with electromagnetic hypersensitivity, saturating cities and suburban areas with additional radio frequencies will only add to this once rare affliction.
One of the significant problems with the technology is that it relies primarily on MMW, which is known to penetrate human tissue up to 2 millimeters, where it is absorbed by the surface of the cornea and is conducted by sweat glands within the skin.14 Each of these factors leads to an association with a number of potential health problems.
For example, the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) is using MMW in crowd control weapons called the Active Denial System because it produces a severe burning sensation. The DOD writes, "The Active Denial System generates a focused and very directional millimeter-wave radio frequency beam."15
MMW is also known to suppress your immune function16 and increase cellular stress, harmful free radicals, learning deficits17 and, potentially, bacterial antibiotic resistance.18 There is nothing to suggest that 5G will produce less harm than the current technology, and there are thousands of studies demonstrating the harmful effects from that.
Research by Martin Pall, Ph.D., details how excessive oxidative stress triggered by microwave exposure from wireless technology can lead to reproductive harm and neurological disorders such as anxiety, depression, autism and Alzheimer's.19
Without the Choice to Opt-Out, What Can You Do?
Once it's installed in your neighborhood, you won't have a choice to opt out of 5G exposure. "5G will be virtually everywhere, with the options of being able to simply "get away from it" being very limited as millions of small cell devices are rolled out," Humphrey says.20
There's no doubt in my mind that microwave radiation from wireless technologies is a significant health hazard that needs to be addressed if you're concerned about your health. Unfortunately, the rollout of 5G will make remedial action difficult, which is why we all need to get involved and do what we can to prevent it in the first place, such as contacting your local lawmakers and signing local petitions.
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