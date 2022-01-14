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God Will Judge Us According To Our WORKS
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21 views • January 14, 2022
Jesus told a parable in Matthew 25 about people who will find themselves in heaven without knowing how they got there. When they ask God why they were chosen to go to heaven, he will tell them that it was because they helped the poor and needy in practical ways. In the same parable Jesus talks about another group of people will be sent to hell for not helping the poor and needy.
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