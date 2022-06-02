X22 REPORT Ep. 2789b - Durham Has It All Is Not Just Saying, The Hammer Is About To Fall

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Durham Has It All Is Not Just Saying, The Hammer Is About To Fall
The [DS] thinks they won with Sussman getting off. This is far from the truth, Durham got what he needed, he will be bringing down the hammer on the entire corrupt temple, he is going to bring the whole thing down. Think military strategy. True the Vote presented evidence in AZ, they have much more that is going to lead directly to the ring leaders.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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