Standing inside THE CIRCLE (The Devil's tramping ground) in a zoom chat, Von Der Leyen stated :-" So, we are on track to achieve our objective of enough doses being delivered inJuly to vaccinate 70% of the European adult population.I'm glad to report that the legal and the techical work on the EU travel certificate the vaccination certificate is on track for the sytem to be operational in June.First woman leader of the European Union, Ursula von der Leyen "sooner or later, children and teenagers will be vaccinated." For that we have to prepare. Of course, we have discussed the role of the European Union in the global vaccination effort.The European Union is the pharmacy of the world and open to the world.So, we are on track to achieve our objective of enough doses that we now concluded the negotiations with BioNTech-Pfizer for a new contract a new contract looking forward for the years 2022 and 2023.That means yearly BOOSTERS for everybody...The new contract secures 1.8 billion doses of Vaccines.ROME –Ursula von der Leyen only won the job of leader of the European Union by nine votes out of 733 cast, in part because of objections over how she became a contender in the first place.Her six-year tenure as Germany’s defense minister is under a cloud due to allegations of improperly awarding bids to outside contractors.A protégé of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and never among the declared candidates for the job, her selection was a product of a deal worked out behind closed doors between Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron and then endorsed by their allies in the European parliament.Born in Brussels to a European civil servant father, von der Leyen is of German and British-American descent. (On her mother’s side, her roots are in South Carolina and her ancestors include several governors of the Carolinas). Her family is traditionally Lutheran (Catholic without the Pope)