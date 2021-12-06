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God Doesn't Live in Buildings
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41 views • December 06, 2021
Acts 7:48 However, the Most High does not live in houses made by human hands. As the prophet says.
Acts 17:24 The God who made the world and everything in it is the Lord of heaven and earth and does not live in temples built by human hands.
If God doesn't live in buildings, why do we invest so much in them?
Acts 17:24 The God who made the world and everything in it is the Lord of heaven and earth and does not live in temples built by human hands.
If God doesn't live in buildings, why do we invest so much in them?
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