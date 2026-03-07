The U.S. admitted the attack on its Aircraft Carrier and Requested Military AID in the WAR with IRAN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
On March 7, the American command actually admitted that the US and Israeli combat aviation had failed to achieve air supremacy over Iran. As it turned out, American and Israeli warplanes are still attacking Iran without entering that country's airspace. In addition, the US military was forced to admit that Iran's Air Defense still poses a danger to allied aviation................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!