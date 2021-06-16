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ODDLY SATISFYING PHYSICS Simulation Engine - MYSTORY Nr47
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10 views • June 16, 2021
ODDLY SATISFYING PHYSICS Simulation Engine - MYSTORY Nr47
Oddly Satisfying 3D CG Physics Animation Simulation Video
Satisfying physics and geometry to watch before sleep.
Nice visceral visual Asmr triggers.
Amazing funny animations.
Coolest physics ever.
#ODDLYSATISFYING, #PHYSICSSIMULATION, #NICEGEOMETRY, #Epic, #Art,
#coolanimations, #funnyanimations, #cryengine, #sourceengine,
#halflifephysics, #gmodphysics, #garrysmodalternative,
#satisfying, #animations,
#atmodepth
PLAYLIST:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hIv8bCqbrhg&;list=PLmhDHYU2FnYy3rOGSm6CYt3y8firviVWC&index=2&t=18m39s
https://www.metacafe.com/playlist/17302-12081376
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7uc5ek?playlist=x6rmay
_______________ TEXT _______________
The Main Content Section Of This Post
0:00 - ODDLYSATISFYING
Hello World, Hello Viewers!
When starting with my latest video I thought I could name it something like “nice funny animations” or “cool epic explosions video” but after finding an Ai in Cryengine that looks like a very famous person, I realised that my attempt of giving my post a reasonable name where rather inefficient.
I decided to just go with what the video simply is but also what it not is.
Welcome to this epic post and video, I hope you will enjoy my adventures in Cryengine.
5:00 - PYSICSSIMULATION
Videogames like Half Life and Garrys Mod are known for using the source engine which is known for some nice physics simulation capabilities.
If the idea that this engine is better for physics simulation than some other engine is something that I can neither confirm nor deny.
What I can do is to tell you that the physics simulation in Cryengine is excellent and sometimes very satisfying to not say that I love everything regarding the physics of the great framework that was once used to create the epic game series known as Crysis.
10:00 - VIRTUALENGINE
The physics might be simulated and weird but I think they are mostly just satisfying.
Such an epic engine is able to do whatever I what in theory.
In reality I was not able to control what the ghost in the machine wanted to do.
Theoretically I had some impact on the events that happened in the video but I still feel like a thrown dice that tried to argue with a flipped coin.
15:00 - NICEAIMATIONS
I must say that all the jokes a side, I am very satisfied with the results of my attempts to create chaos in Cryengine.
My computer did not crash and my Cpu refused to melt away under the high strain of simulating my ridiculous ideas.
The editor is very well usable and I like the legacy editor that I was using in the video.
20:00 - GREATGEOMETRY
If someone is competent they will also be able to simulate whatever they want precisely in Cryengine but I am not competent which led to the death of many innocent Ai which luckily can respawn so I did not commit mass slaughter.
What is wrong with me?
Plz. send help.
25:00 - COMPUTERPOWER
I like the editor and I am not a real hardcore expert by any means and contradicting to my earlier joking statement I was able to create exactly what I wanted to create.
Pure chaos!
I love the tools and the engine and the ability of my Gpu to handle my crazy ideas.
Feel free to give me likes and comments and other stuff and let me know if you want to see more or what you want to see specifically.
Have a nice day and don’t get squished by a giant crazy amateur game-developer that throws super-heavy but perfect cubes on your head.
Yours Sincerely,
@ATMODEPTH
X - About Section/ Personal Stuff
All My Pages: Networks, Groups, Pages (subscribe, connect, contact)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/follow.html
All My Stuff: Equipment, Games, Clothing (give me your money)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/products.html
All My Merch: Unique Merch (give me more of your money)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/merch.html
Backup Links: Homepages, Social Networks, Groups
https://atmodepth.wordpress.com
https://atmodepth.wixsite.com/atmodepth
Oddly Satisfying 3D CG Physics Animation Simulation Video
Satisfying physics and geometry to watch before sleep.
Nice visceral visual Asmr triggers.
Amazing funny animations.
Coolest physics ever.
#ODDLYSATISFYING, #PHYSICSSIMULATION, #NICEGEOMETRY, #Epic, #Art,
#coolanimations, #funnyanimations, #cryengine, #sourceengine,
#halflifephysics, #gmodphysics, #garrysmodalternative,
#satisfying, #animations,
#atmodepth
PLAYLIST:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hIv8bCqbrhg&;list=PLmhDHYU2FnYy3rOGSm6CYt3y8firviVWC&index=2&t=18m39s
https://www.metacafe.com/playlist/17302-12081376
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7uc5ek?playlist=x6rmay
_______________ TEXT _______________
The Main Content Section Of This Post
0:00 - ODDLYSATISFYING
Hello World, Hello Viewers!
When starting with my latest video I thought I could name it something like “nice funny animations” or “cool epic explosions video” but after finding an Ai in Cryengine that looks like a very famous person, I realised that my attempt of giving my post a reasonable name where rather inefficient.
I decided to just go with what the video simply is but also what it not is.
Welcome to this epic post and video, I hope you will enjoy my adventures in Cryengine.
5:00 - PYSICSSIMULATION
Videogames like Half Life and Garrys Mod are known for using the source engine which is known for some nice physics simulation capabilities.
If the idea that this engine is better for physics simulation than some other engine is something that I can neither confirm nor deny.
What I can do is to tell you that the physics simulation in Cryengine is excellent and sometimes very satisfying to not say that I love everything regarding the physics of the great framework that was once used to create the epic game series known as Crysis.
10:00 - VIRTUALENGINE
The physics might be simulated and weird but I think they are mostly just satisfying.
Such an epic engine is able to do whatever I what in theory.
In reality I was not able to control what the ghost in the machine wanted to do.
Theoretically I had some impact on the events that happened in the video but I still feel like a thrown dice that tried to argue with a flipped coin.
15:00 - NICEAIMATIONS
I must say that all the jokes a side, I am very satisfied with the results of my attempts to create chaos in Cryengine.
My computer did not crash and my Cpu refused to melt away under the high strain of simulating my ridiculous ideas.
The editor is very well usable and I like the legacy editor that I was using in the video.
20:00 - GREATGEOMETRY
If someone is competent they will also be able to simulate whatever they want precisely in Cryengine but I am not competent which led to the death of many innocent Ai which luckily can respawn so I did not commit mass slaughter.
What is wrong with me?
Plz. send help.
25:00 - COMPUTERPOWER
I like the editor and I am not a real hardcore expert by any means and contradicting to my earlier joking statement I was able to create exactly what I wanted to create.
Pure chaos!
I love the tools and the engine and the ability of my Gpu to handle my crazy ideas.
Feel free to give me likes and comments and other stuff and let me know if you want to see more or what you want to see specifically.
Have a nice day and don’t get squished by a giant crazy amateur game-developer that throws super-heavy but perfect cubes on your head.
Yours Sincerely,
@ATMODEPTH
X - About Section/ Personal Stuff
All My Pages: Networks, Groups, Pages (subscribe, connect, contact)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/follow.html
All My Stuff: Equipment, Games, Clothing (give me your money)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/products.html
All My Merch: Unique Merch (give me more of your money)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/merch.html
Backup Links: Homepages, Social Networks, Groups
https://atmodepth.wordpress.com
https://atmodepth.wixsite.com/atmodepth
Keywords
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