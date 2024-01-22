Mike Adams Transição Da Humanidade Para Máquinas Programáveis De Silicone / Mike Adams Humanity's Transition to Programmable Silicone Machines
68 views
•
Published 13 hours ago
•
Keywords
politicssciencereligion
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos