Not all college kids are woke wackos
PJ Glassey
Published Yesterday

We are all well aware of the extreme leftist university indoctrination of many young adults these days, but here is some good news for once.

This team is entering the softball world series on a 51-game winning streak and already won it last year and the year before.

I best the ESPN reporter wasn't expecting this answer to his question...

Thought you might enjoy this huge glimmer of hope for our future generations. 

godliberalcollegechristianwokevaluesindoctrinationuniversitymorals

