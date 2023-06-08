Not all college kids are woke wackos

We are all well aware of the extreme leftist university indoctrination of many young adults these days, but here is some good news for once.
This team is entering the softball world series on a 51-game winning streak and already won it last year and the year before.
I best the ESPN reporter wasn't expecting this answer to his question...
Thought you might enjoy this huge glimmer of hope for our future generations.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.