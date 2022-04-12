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Cancel Culture 2022 - Satan's Strategy Since The Garden! {10.04.2022]
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51 views • April 12, 2022
Ever since the Garden of Eden, Satan has been using the same strategy "Divide & Conquer". When will society wake up and realize this? When will the church realize this? Jesus is at the door, turn to him today. Thanks for all you do and appreciate you passing by! Bro. Tali https://tfgministries.com
6,832 views Apr 10, 2022
Nephtali1981
137K subscribers
https://youtu.be/KGF6zQLBUN4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6d8gdVmOgimP9453Ee9miQ
6,832 views Apr 10, 2022
Nephtali1981
137K subscribers
https://youtu.be/KGF6zQLBUN4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6d8gdVmOgimP9453Ee9miQ
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