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Focus on Fauci -- Presentation 1: Judy Mikovits PhD -- Clarion Call Outlining the Crimes Against Humanity
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138 views • January 09, 2021
Full Video Includes --> Host Introduction: Sacha Stone | Presentations 1: Judy Mikovits 2: David Martin 3. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. | Panel Discussion with Host, Presenters and constitutional lawyer Rocko Galati | Conclusion
View full original video at Earth Heros:
https://earthheroestv.com/programs/special-free-live-broadcast-5th-jan-2021-focus-on-fauci-46120-a90064
Alternative if original is not available: https://www.brighteon.com/4b5c3cf0-6f22-40d1-89f0-333f456dcfbb
Clarion Call Outlining the Crimes Against Humanity with host Sacha Stone and guests Dr Judy Mikovits, David Martin, Robert F. Kennedy and Rocco Galati. Originally Livestreamed. Stay informed at www.lineinthesand.us
Judy Mikovits' books: https//plaguethebook.com
David Martin's discovery work: https://lineinthesand.us/discovery
Rocco Galati's work: https://www.threesixninemedia.com/the-call
Youtube site: https://youtu.be/bZdMFSFfqeQ
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/
https://www.facebook.com/newearthproj
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=529628186
https://www.facebook.com/americanmediaperiscope/
https://earthheroestv.com/programs/live-focus-on-fauci
View full original video at Earth Heros:
https://earthheroestv.com/programs/special-free-live-broadcast-5th-jan-2021-focus-on-fauci-46120-a90064
Alternative if original is not available: https://www.brighteon.com/4b5c3cf0-6f22-40d1-89f0-333f456dcfbb
Clarion Call Outlining the Crimes Against Humanity with host Sacha Stone and guests Dr Judy Mikovits, David Martin, Robert F. Kennedy and Rocco Galati. Originally Livestreamed. Stay informed at www.lineinthesand.us
Judy Mikovits' books: https//plaguethebook.com
David Martin's discovery work: https://lineinthesand.us/discovery
Rocco Galati's work: https://www.threesixninemedia.com/the-call
Youtube site: https://youtu.be/bZdMFSFfqeQ
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/
https://www.facebook.com/newearthproj
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=529628186
https://www.facebook.com/americanmediaperiscope/
https://earthheroestv.com/programs/live-focus-on-fauci
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