OHIO GOVERNOR CANDIDATE CASEY THE CAR GUY CALLS VIVEK RAMASWAMY TO DROP OUT OVER FRAUD ALLEGATIONS❗

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Ohio Gov- Casey calls Vivek to DROP OUT over "Fraud Allegations"
Casey Putsch calls out governor candidate and competitor, Vivek Ramaswamy as many people believe his money is fraudulent from running a big pharma pump-and-dump scheme. Casey calls for Vivek to drop out of the race as he will lose the election to the Democrat, Amy Acton if Vivek makes it through the primary to the Ohio Gubernatorial general election .
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Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EzgX2bqPytU