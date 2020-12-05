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ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE- VACCINES/INJECTION WILL CAUSE ZOMBIE SICKNESS- DO NOT TAKE IT!!! PART 1 INSIGHT
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414 views • December 05, 2020
#TEAMJESUS #PRAYAGAINSTthedemonic
Insight on zombies and how human beings will turn into zombies if you receive injections/ vaccinations and what they will do to your body. Taking a vaccination could cost you your soul! This video includes my views on what is going on in the world currently and is a precursor to Part 2 Zombie Apocalypse Visions I posted on You Tube. I discuss visions I received from the Lord from Sept- December 202O in Part 2. I think it’s interesting that there is a movie out now called Corona Zombies! Is this just a coincidence???? No, my friend, it’s not. Don’t become a zombie!!! Choose the Lord today and make Him your Lord and Savior before its too late. John 3:16
WARNING: MORE ZOMBIE DREAMS-MANY PEOPLE WILL BECOME ZOMBIES & INSIGHT PART 1 https://youtu.be/1I3V7L1nW6Q
WARNING: MORE ZOMBIE INFO PART 2 -CHEMTRAILS, HOW THEY COULD RELATE, & OTHER INSIGHT PT 2 https://youtu.be/dV9ItBkH8nI
ZOMBIE & OTHER DEMONS A APOCALYPSE/ VACCINE CAUSES ZOMBIE SICKNESS DREAMS & LOADS OF INSIGHT!!! PT 3 https://youtu.be/ObnAl6cJoEE
(All Sister Kim’s videos below from her channel....)
https://youtu.be/H0FUr2XwNcs (Blue Plague)
https://youtu.be/GMldJRqfTI0 (Nefarious Plots)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u9uLDGcjpfQ&;feature=share ( zombies part 2- Looking towards the Heavens for Jesus)
Insight on zombies and how human beings will turn into zombies if you receive injections/ vaccinations and what they will do to your body. Taking a vaccination could cost you your soul! This video includes my views on what is going on in the world currently and is a precursor to Part 2 Zombie Apocalypse Visions I posted on You Tube. I discuss visions I received from the Lord from Sept- December 202O in Part 2. I think it’s interesting that there is a movie out now called Corona Zombies! Is this just a coincidence???? No, my friend, it’s not. Don’t become a zombie!!! Choose the Lord today and make Him your Lord and Savior before its too late. John 3:16
WARNING: MORE ZOMBIE DREAMS-MANY PEOPLE WILL BECOME ZOMBIES & INSIGHT PART 1 https://youtu.be/1I3V7L1nW6Q
WARNING: MORE ZOMBIE INFO PART 2 -CHEMTRAILS, HOW THEY COULD RELATE, & OTHER INSIGHT PT 2 https://youtu.be/dV9ItBkH8nI
ZOMBIE & OTHER DEMONS A APOCALYPSE/ VACCINE CAUSES ZOMBIE SICKNESS DREAMS & LOADS OF INSIGHT!!! PT 3 https://youtu.be/ObnAl6cJoEE
(All Sister Kim’s videos below from her channel....)
https://youtu.be/H0FUr2XwNcs (Blue Plague)
https://youtu.be/GMldJRqfTI0 (Nefarious Plots)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u9uLDGcjpfQ&;feature=share ( zombies part 2- Looking towards the Heavens for Jesus)
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