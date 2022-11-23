Salty Tues m0rning ~

t.y.

Ever since that nn hit me in the head my memory went weird for a day and that is mostly recovered, all kinds of memory btw, but the brain fog has been ridiculous. I slept a bit extra and continued plunging back into my exercise routine. Thank you to all of you out there who have been kind to me and thank you to all of you out there for existing who are continuing to try to learn and navigate this ongoing future of diffusive differentiation.

COMMENTS:



@Bro_Matthew

Are you serious? "nn hit me in the head my memory went weird for a day and that is mostly recovered, all kinds of memory btw, but the brain fog has been ridiculous"

That is rhetorical; I know you are serious. It jumped out at my because, with ALZ running in the family, I always assumed my episodes of exactly what you describe there was the disease trying to rear its head in me. And I did just go through 2-3 days of seriously searching for words (and often not finding them) while trying to speak.

So, again, question from the non-tech type:

Is the nn carrier wave delivery? Or just too many hits with a ramp up in the PAN(s) activity?

Downhill from that... since it was able to hit you without getting blocked does that mean we are simply subject to realizing what has happened after the fact and working triage to bring our body systems back online within our own biofield?

God's peace!





Mark 5:36





Amen

URLlbry://@P§inerG¥#3/trim.4624B236-FCBA-409A-830D-C24FFF3745B9#9