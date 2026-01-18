Aura...someone fixed it with more historic vibe now ; )

Aura...

Longer and in full color video without music from today in Minneapolis was posted here earlier.

Ordnungspolizei-Führer Gregory Bovino (senior official in the United States Border Patrol) marching down Minneapolis in his SS LARP coat. (Link to OR go to my Featured Video)

https://www.brighteon.com/8e318d1c-4ac7-41bd-b1ba-07649a6c89a3

Adding: Trump's wants $$$

JUST IN! The Trump administration wants countries seeking a permanent seat on its proposed “Board of Peace” for Gaza to pay at least $1 billion.

A draft charter seen by Bloomberg shows Donald Trump appointing himself chairman, personally selecting members, and retaining final approval over all decisions. Voting would be nominally by majority, but the chairman would hold veto power.

Three-year membership limits would not apply to states that contribute more than $1 billion in the first year, effectively turning influence into a cash transaction.

Critics see the initiative as a pay-to-play rival to the UN. Its stated mission of promoting “peace” and “lawful governance” clashes with Washington’s record, including its full backing of Israel’s war on Gaza and the ongoing devastation of Palestinian society.

The board would become official once three states sign the charter, with Trump also approving its official seal.



