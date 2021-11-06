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Matthew 8:4 - Do you believe in Medical Science...?
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90 views • November 06, 2021
Matthew 8:4
“And Jesus saith unto him, See thou tell no man; but go thy way, shew thyself to the priest, and offer the gift that Moses commanded, for a testimony unto them.”
Do you want to hear more teachings of Jesus? Click here:
https://bit.ly/AVOICEINTHEDESERTTHEEASIESTTEACHINGOFJESUS
“And Jesus saith unto him, See thou tell no man; but go thy way, shew thyself to the priest, and offer the gift that Moses commanded, for a testimony unto them.”
Do you want to hear more teachings of Jesus? Click here:
https://bit.ly/AVOICEINTHEDESERTTHEEASIESTTEACHINGOFJESUS
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