Casey Means - Possible RFK Jr. Influencer?

Casey Means has been named as Surgeon General of the united States of America. Means nor her brother Calley Means were ever part of the “medical freedom” movement nor front runners in the “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) agenda of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (RFK). However, these two were in the background of characters around both Trump and Kennedy. When looking at some of the things Kennedy has highlighted about chronic disease and the causes, his stance appears to parrot what Casey Means and her brother have said in the past and upon which they based their “careers”.

Could the MAHA agenda RFK be promoting actually come from the Meanses? Could this be the reason for his viewpoint change on certain issues? Could this explain why RFK and his “Healthketeers” are picking low hanging fruit? In this episode of Hamner It Out, a look at research done on Casey Means will help answer these questions. Moreover, Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Marty Makary has not yet questioned the FDA approval in 2022 of “lab grown”/ 3D printed meat and Makary’s FDA has just approved “gene edited” pigs from the United Kingdom for human consumption in the US. Could the Meanses be plants to gain access to sensitive data the government possesses on all Americans, particularly any biometric data, for the Big Tech companies to pilfer for profit?





Stay Vigilant. Do your own research. I’ll catch you on the flip side.





