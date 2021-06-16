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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0949 - Edna Walton - Show about the crime
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10 views • June 16, 2021
Tillman, a neighbor, broke into Edna’s home and raped and sodomized her, before beating and strangling her to death. He was connected to the crime by DNA evidence when a sample was taken from him after he was convicted in the 1995 rape of a 12-year-old girl, was matched to DNA found at the crime scene.
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