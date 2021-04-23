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What If I Told You DIABETES Is A Human Construct
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88 views • April 23, 2021
(https://mealbetix.com) Diabetes was created by Big Pharma to control you for the rest of your life. They want you to believe you are incurable and somehow it's impossible to repair your damaged pancreas, even though any injury can be repaired. Don't let them kill you! Start eating MealBetix right now and feel your pancreas healing daily while your blood sugar and insulin balance fast. https://MealBetix.com
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