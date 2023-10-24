Riccardo Bosi: Prepare For The Storm

Watch “Wag The Dog”
* It’s not a movie; it’s a documentary.
* We were brainwashed — all of us.
* The black hats want to collapse the economy in a way that creates panic.
* The white hats want to limit the shock, wake up the normies and expose the bad guys’ intent.
* Be prepared with food, water, gas, cash and precious metals.
The full webcast is linked below.
AustraliaOne Party | The Green Room (24 October 2023)
https://rumble.com/v3rcdb5-australiaone-party-the-green-room-24-october-2023.html
