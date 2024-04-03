Create New Account
Trump’s Triumphs #84: The Easter 2024 Nexus To God’s Man Trump & The Restoration Of A Nation...
Golgotha's144,000
Published a day ago

    The Pagan Holiday of Easter just celebrated will have devastating results if not repented for.  The good news is you can celebrate the actual resurrection of Christ without sin and with God's approval in time to petition God on behalf of MAGA on election day in 2024...

Keywords
trumpgodeasterimmigrationpassoverressurectionelection day 2024

