"They Lost Me": Black Veteran’s BRUTAL Response to Trump’s SOTU

"I'm done being a 'House Negro' for a party that doesn't care if we live or die." In this powerful sit-down, a based Black Veteran goes completely scorched earth on the "Blue Team" following the State of the Union. After years of service and loyalty, he reveals the heartbreaking and infuriating reasons why he is officially registering as a Republican. In this video, we cover: A Personal Tragedy: The devastating story of losing his stepfather to an illegal alien and the total lack of accountability that followed. Betrayal of Our Children: His raw reaction to seeing Democrats refuse to stand for injured American children while prioritizing non-citizens. The "Roots Mom" Movement: Why voices like Irina are the true "roots" of the American family and why they are being ignored by the current administration. Breaking the Chains: A fearless response to the "House Negro" slurs thrown by the Left at any Black man who dares to think for himself. America First: Why he believes the current system favors illegal aliens over the American public and what must change to save the country. This isn't just a political shift—it's a wake-up call. The "Blue Team" thinks they own his vote, but after this SOTU, they've lost him for good.