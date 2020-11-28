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General Flynn's First Interview Since His Pardon & General McInerney: US Military Personnel Killed in Frankfurt CIA Server Farm Raid
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410 views • November 28, 2020
General Flynn, in the first interview since his pardon, says that Trump will win all the battleground states and the election due to the overwhelming evidence of election fraud. General McInerney reports US Military Personnel Killed in Frankfurt CIA Server Farm Raid
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