3 INSANE Examples that Prove THE LEFT is Dividing America

Glenn Beck
March 5, 2024
America seems more divided than ever. But are we? Or are we BEING divided? Glenn reviews 3 recent examples that prove the Left is dividing America: Leftist filmmaker Michael Moore claimed that “white European-centric Christians” are the enemy of Israel, not Palestinians or radical Muslims; MSNBC heard from the authors of “White Rural Rage,” who branded white rural Americans as vastly racist, xenophobic, anti-immigrant, anti-gay, anti-democratic, white nationalist, and violent; and The View’s Whoopi Goldberg suggested that if the Supreme Court grants Trump presidential immunity, maybe Biden should lock up ALL Republicans. “They are painting half the country as the enemy,” Glenn says. But leftists are also starting to turn against their own. Glenn reviews a clip from Canada that shows just how radical some pro-Palestinian activists have become.
