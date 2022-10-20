CI-22, Eve Slept with Lucifer - Cain son of Satan!

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This interview exposes the controversial DUAL SEEDLINE doctrine. The Serpent Seed RACE does not want you to know that they aree literally the offspring of Lucifer - walking this planet - as the bloodlines of the illuminati. Many are called "J's" and are not!
Rev 2.9/3.9: I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are not, but are the synagogue of Satan. KJV Bible // why does your church never teach these RED WORDS of Jesus!