Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Catholic vs. Protestant - 2016-08-14 - Andrew
channel image
Catholic vs
0 Subscribers
9 views
Published 17 hours ago

Andrew is a scholar and a gentleman. I was referred to him by the pastor of a local Church21 congregation. We talked over lunch and so the sound quality isn't great. My voice was hoarse from arguing with atheists at Skeptics in the Pub the night before.

• Support the CVS Podcast: https://www.patreon.com/CVS
• Be a guest on a livestream: https://calendly.com/cvs-podcast

Keywords
interviewcatholicprotestant

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket