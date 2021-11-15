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SCHOOL TORTURE EXPOSED: KIDS LOCKED IN "ISOLATION SPACE" DEPRIVED BASIC NEEDS
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120 views • November 15, 2021
On Friday November 5th at 8:45 AM 1st and 3rd grade teachers did a routine Covid check on all kids in classes in Washington state's Valley School District. If a child had cold symptoms they were sent to the nurses, and then escorted to a small hallway with automatic locking doors, and then were left there for hours, without access to a bathroom.
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Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
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